Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Leidos by 118.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LDOS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Leidos in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on Leidos from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Leidos in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Leidos has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.38.

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total transaction of $51,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,172 shares in the company, valued at $941,872.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Miriam E. John sold 8,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $884,874.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,076.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $106.28 on Friday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.15 and a 12 month high of $113.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.85.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.25. Leidos had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 5.64%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Leidos’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 23.33%.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

