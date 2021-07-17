Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 17,435 QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,435 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in QuinStreet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 330,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,713,000 after acquiring an additional 78,912 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 473,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,614,000 after acquiring an additional 90,697 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the 1st quarter valued at $495,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 33,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $606,535.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,670,697.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,979 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total transaction of $141,946.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,154 shares in the company, valued at $2,777,979.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,714 shares of company stock worth $1,738,110 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

QNST stock opened at $17.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.15. The stock has a market cap of $959.78 million, a P/E ratio of 44.75 and a beta of 0.91. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.97 and a 12 month high of $25.99.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $153.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.22 million. QuinStreet had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 7.91%. On average, analysts predict that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers.

