Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 51,380 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 6,041,064 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,113 shares during the period. Bruni J V & Co. Co. lifted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 4,657,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,876,000 after buying an additional 154,502 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,645,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,605,000 after buying an additional 742,711 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,909,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,036,000 after buying an additional 84,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,541,792 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,759,000 after buying an additional 662,891 shares in the last quarter. 48.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OCSL opened at $6.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.47. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.39 and a fifty-two week high of $6.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $41.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 217.84% and a return on equity of 8.16%. Equities analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.70%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is 101.96%.

OCSL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Oaktree Specialty Lending currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.94.

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total value of $678,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,195,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,704,344.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 38,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total transaction of $255,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,292,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,657,505.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,024,975 shares of company stock valued at $6,890,554. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

