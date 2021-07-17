Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heron Therapeutics Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The company is developing products using its proprietary Biochronomer (TM) polymer-based drug delivery platform. Its product portfolio includes APF530, is being developed for the prevention of acute chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting. Heron Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as A.P. Pharma, Inc., is based in REDWOOD CITY CA. “

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Heron Therapeutics stock opened at $12.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.67. Heron Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.56 and a 1-year high of $22.40.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 274.23% and a negative return on equity of 88.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.65) EPS. Analysts predict that Heron Therapeutics will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Heron Therapeutics news, EVP Kimberly Manhard sold 1,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $27,002.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,858.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Heron Therapeutics by 251.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 15,114 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Heron Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $395,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

