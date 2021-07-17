Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at UBS Group in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

HXGBY has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Hexagon AB (publ) stock opened at $15.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.58. Hexagon AB has a one year low of $9.09 and a one year high of $15.75.

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter.

Hexagon AB (publ) Company Profile

Hexagon AB (publ) provides information technology solutions for geospatial and industrial applications worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES) and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GIS). The IES segment offers metrology systems that incorporate the in-sensor technology for measurements, as well as computer-aided design, computer-aided manufacturing, and computer-aided engineering software.

