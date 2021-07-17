High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF) Insider High Liner Foods Incorporated Acquires 3,300 Shares

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF) insider High Liner Foods Incorporated bought 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$13.32 per share, with a total value of C$43,956.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$43,956.

High Liner Foods Incorporated also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, High Liner Foods Incorporated bought 4,200 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$13.60 per share, with a total value of C$57,125.88.

On Wednesday, July 7th, High Liner Foods Incorporated bought 4,700 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$13.57 per share, with a total value of C$63,788.87.

On Monday, July 5th, High Liner Foods Incorporated acquired 2,500 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$13.55 per share, with a total value of C$33,882.00.

On Friday, July 2nd, High Liner Foods Incorporated acquired 6,900 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$13.50 per share, with a total value of C$93,150.00.

On Monday, June 28th, High Liner Foods Incorporated acquired 2,900 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$13.50 per share, with a total value of C$39,150.00.

On Friday, June 25th, High Liner Foods Incorporated acquired 400 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$13.50 per share, with a total value of C$5,400.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, High Liner Foods Incorporated acquired 5,600 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$13.41 per share, with a total value of C$75,098.24.

HLF stock opened at C$13.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$443.24 million and a P/E ratio of 11.38. High Liner Foods Inc has a 1 year low of C$5.40 and a 1 year high of C$14.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.40.

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$308.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$305.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that High Liner Foods Inc will post 1.1799999 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 31st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. High Liner Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.73%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on High Liner Foods from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on High Liner Foods from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$13.00 target price on shares of High Liner Foods in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

About High Liner Foods

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

