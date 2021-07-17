HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 119,200 shares, an increase of 124.9% from the June 15th total of 53,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:HPK traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.26. 23,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,740. HighPeak Energy has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $21.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.97.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.72 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSS LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 54,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 21,409 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $554,000. 2.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 22,515 MBoe of proved reserves.

