Hilltop Holdings Inc. Buys New Stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,920 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STX. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 65.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 132.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Shares of STX opened at $84.46 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $43.53 and a 1-year high of $106.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.86. The company has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 88.26%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.64%.

In other news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 77,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total value of $7,191,467.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 100,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $9,213,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,888,475 shares of company stock valued at $531,663,617. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on STX. lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Seagate Technology to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.26.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.