Hilltop Holdings Inc. Has $319,000 Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 51.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,561 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.19 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $22.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.22.

