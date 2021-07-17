Hilltop Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 41,200 shares of the security and automation business’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ADT during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of ADT during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ADT by 19.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of ADT during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Get ADT alerts:

ADT opened at $10.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. ADT Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.48 and a 1-year high of $17.21. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.78, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.58.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.21). ADT had a negative return on equity of 8.80% and a negative net margin of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that ADT Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. ADT’s payout ratio is presently -38.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of ADT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of ADT from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.48.

About ADT

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT).

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.