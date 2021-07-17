Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Shares Acquired by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 27.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HTH. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Hilltop by 36.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 20,554 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Hilltop by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 463,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,747,000 after acquiring an additional 7,094 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Hilltop by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 131,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 6,567 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Hilltop by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 19,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Hilltop by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 9,564 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hilltop stock opened at $33.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.44. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.39 and a 52 week high of $39.60.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $523.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.68 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 20.29%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.48%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HTH. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Hilltop in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Hilltop in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Hilltop from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Hilltop has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.67.

In other news, Director Charles R. Cummings sold 7,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $265,283.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,999 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,364.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

