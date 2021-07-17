Hilltop Holdings Inc. Purchases 1,048 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,321 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 252.5% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $62.74 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $51.51 and a one year high of $62.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.24.

