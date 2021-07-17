Hilltop Holdings Inc. Sells 11,411 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 55.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,411 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 110.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,507,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885,768 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,967,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 95.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,058,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,725,000 after purchasing an additional 515,993 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,935,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,620,000 after purchasing an additional 415,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilsey Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 830.7% during the first quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 460,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,382,000 after purchasing an additional 410,976 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:FLOT opened at $50.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.80. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10.

