Hilltop Holdings Inc. Sells 15,689 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 48.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,827 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 15,689 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBI. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 74.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hanesbrands during the first quarter worth about $51,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Hanesbrands during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on HBI shares. TheStreet upgraded Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

In other news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.17 per share, with a total value of $95,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,939.51. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Joseph W. Cavaliere purchased 13,675 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.76 per share, for a total transaction of $256,543.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,103.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hanesbrands stock opened at $17.42 on Friday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.28 and a 12 month high of $22.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 71.51% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

Hanesbrands Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Read More: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.