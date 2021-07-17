Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Trading Up 3.6%

Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) were up 3.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.64 and last traded at $9.59. Approximately 39,465 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,414,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.26.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HIMS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. increased their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.71.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.45.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $52.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.74 million. Analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile (NYSE:HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

