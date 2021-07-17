Hiscox (LON:HSX) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 867.60 ($11.34). Hiscox shares last traded at GBX 859.20 ($11.23), with a volume of 796,720 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HSX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Hiscox from GBX 1,075 ($14.04) to GBX 885 ($11.56) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays upped their price target on Hiscox from GBX 898 ($11.73) to GBX 916 ($11.97) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 973 ($12.71) price target on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 964.86 ($12.61).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.73, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of £2.99 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 823.

In related news, insider Roberts S. Childs acquired 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 818 ($10.69) per share, for a total transaction of £52,352 ($68,398.22). Also, insider Colin D. Keogh acquired 1,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 805 ($10.52) per share, for a total transaction of £13,290.55 ($17,364.19).

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

