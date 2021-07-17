Holocene Advisors LP Acquires 239,960 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 124.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 432,643 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 239,960 shares during the quarter. Twilio comprises about 0.9% of Holocene Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Twilio were worth $147,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Twilio by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,749,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,618,466,000 after buying an additional 1,757,505 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 4.8% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,519,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,540,198,000 after acquiring an additional 205,428 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Twilio by 2.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,534,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,204,416,000 after purchasing an additional 81,153 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Twilio by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,737,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $932,715,000 after purchasing an additional 943,403 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Twilio by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,146,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $731,345,000 after purchasing an additional 333,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWLO traded up $8.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $374.98. 1,352,774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,628,272. The company has a quick ratio of 12.19, a current ratio of 12.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $346.71. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.23 and a 12-month high of $457.30. The company has a market capitalization of $64.76 billion, a PE ratio of -96.89 and a beta of 1.45.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. The business had revenue of $589.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.44 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TWLO has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, March 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Twilio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Twilio from $410.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.69.

In other Twilio news, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.99, for a total transaction of $1,019,067.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.19, for a total value of $18,522,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 217,217 shares of company stock worth $63,099,551. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

