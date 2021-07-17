Holocene Advisors LP Boosts Stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 4,141.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,544,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,508,139 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP owned 0.98% of Kohl’s worth $92,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KSS. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 15.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after acquiring an additional 11,313 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $291,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $581,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,664,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 77,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 16,171 shares during the period. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kohl's alerts:

KSS traded down $1.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.41. The stock had a trading volume of 4,062,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,744,883. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.15. Kohl’s Co. has a twelve month low of $18.28 and a twelve month high of $64.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.04.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.08. Kohl’s had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.20) earnings per share. Kohl’s’s revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is currently -82.64%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.76.

Kohl’s Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.