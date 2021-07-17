Holocene Advisors LP Buys 583,229 Shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 32.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,387,184 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 583,229 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $104,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 80.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 25.3% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 990 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the first quarter worth about $48,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUAN traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.00. 3,583,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,113,783. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of 2,751.38 and a beta of 1.27. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $55.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.45 million. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 0.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nuance Communications news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 36,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,389.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,600.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Weideman sold 11,182 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $615,010.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 447,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,637,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 258,390 shares of company stock worth $13,713,897 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NUAN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Nuance Communications from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.57.

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

