Holocene Advisors LP Grows Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 37.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,879 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 14,967 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Shopify were worth $60,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at $1,171,041,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 123.1% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,073,523 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,187,853,000 after buying an additional 592,422 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 44.3% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,320 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,414,461,000 after buying an additional 392,446 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 8.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,651,415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,146,791,000 after purchasing an additional 361,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Shopify by 207.9% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 479,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $528,766,000 after purchasing an additional 323,433 shares during the last quarter. 58.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,442.63. 960,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,459,631. The company has a market capitalization of $179.36 billion, a PE ratio of 113.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.78 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 17.13, a current ratio of 17.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,326.14. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $839.40 and a 12 month high of $1,587.74.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.43 million. Shopify had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 46.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SHOP. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna raised Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Shopify from $1,340.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,460.74.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

