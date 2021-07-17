Holocene Advisors LP Increases Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 450.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,965 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,725 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.4% of Holocene Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $218,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,523,211,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,733,202,000 after acquiring an additional 697,236 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,590,747,000 after acquiring an additional 447,141 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 222.9% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 619,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,270,000 after acquiring an additional 427,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 22,787.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 352,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 350,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,360.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,518.12.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,539.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,021,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,547. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,407.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,402.15 and a one year high of $2,586.53.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. The company had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.87 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

