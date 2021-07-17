Holocene Advisors LP Takes $69.81 Million Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,933,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,809,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FOXA. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in FOX by 1,947.0% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in FOX by 165.2% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FOX by 41.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FOX by 1,538.5% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in FOX by 392.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FOXA shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.27.

Shares of FOX stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.28. 2,976,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,430,831. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.91. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $24.17 and a 52 week high of $44.80.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. FOX had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 15.91%. As a group, research analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

