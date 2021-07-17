Holocene Advisors LP Trims Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Holocene Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 863,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,053 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $116,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total transaction of $1,748,057.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,004,055.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.47, for a total transaction of $1,743,769.84. Insiders have sold a total of 2,274,280 shares of company stock valued at $306,698,582 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.25.

The Procter & Gamble stock traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $140.51. The stock had a trading volume of 9,346,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,266,208. The stock has a market cap of $344.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.85. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $121.54 and a one year high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 67.97%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

