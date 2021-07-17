Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $26.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “HOME BANCSHARES, INC. is a bank holding company, headquartered in Conway, Arkansas, with six wholly owned bank subsidiaries that provide a broad range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals and municipalities. Three of the bank subsidiaries are located in the central Arkansas market area, a fourth serves central and southern Arkansas, a fifth serves Stone County in north central Arkansas, and a sixth serves the Florida Keys and southwestern Florida. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HOMB. Citigroup raised their price objective on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Shares of NASDAQ HOMB opened at $22.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.42 and a fifty-two week high of $29.76.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $172.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.17 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 38.17%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s revenue for the quarter was up 174.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.27%.

In related news, Director Jim Rankin sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $67,456.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 35.9% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

