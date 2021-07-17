Honeycomb Asset Management LP Increases Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Honeycomb Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,488 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 5.3% of Honeycomb Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Honeycomb Asset Management LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $88,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $605,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 178 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,106,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1,797.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,271 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,140,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patron Partners Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $5,986,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,165.46.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,983.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,283 shares of company stock valued at $450,786,186. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $57.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3,573.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,043,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,415,767. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a P/E ratio of 68.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,871.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3,384.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.32 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

