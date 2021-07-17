Honeycomb Asset Management LP Invests $42.35 Million in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Honeycomb Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 200,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $42,346,000. Visa comprises 2.5% of Honeycomb Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Eukles Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth $43,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of Visa by 101.8% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of Visa stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $248.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,674,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,064,813. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.23 and a 52-week high of $250.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.60. The company has a market cap of $483.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.99.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

V has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.92.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $7,302,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at $64,999,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total transaction of $2,117,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,677,555.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,347 shares of company stock worth $28,363,502 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.