Honeycomb Asset Management LP Takes $16.70 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Honeycomb Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 25,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $16,698,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 50 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total value of $530,810.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,154,662.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.84, for a total transaction of $1,065,753.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,705,154.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 90,947 shares of company stock valued at $64,456,354. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $6.38 on Friday, hitting $644.22. The stock had a trading volume of 16,370,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,674,998. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $626.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $273.00 and a 1 year high of $900.40. The firm has a market cap of $620.60 billion, a PE ratio of 644.22, a P/E/G ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. Tesla’s revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Tesla from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $812.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, July 5th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Tesla from $730.00 to $660.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $484.37.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.