Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN) Insider Corre Partners Management, Llc Buys 101,616 Shares

Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN) insider Corre Partners Management, Llc bought 101,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.28 per share, for a total transaction of $739,764.48.

Corre Partners Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 13th, Corre Partners Management, Llc bought 10,000 shares of Horizon Global stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.64 per share, for a total transaction of $76,400.00.

Shares of NYSE HZN opened at $8.66 on Friday. Horizon Global Co. has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $11.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.75.

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $199.19 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZN. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Horizon Global by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,562,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,473,000 after purchasing an additional 361,311 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Horizon Global by 372.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 239,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 188,442 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Horizon Global by 111.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 273,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after buying an additional 144,100 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,082,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Horizon Global by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 378,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after buying an additional 70,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.43% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Global Company Profile

Horizon Global Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates through Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa segments. The company provides towing products, such as hitches/tow bars, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, brake controls, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, security products, and other towing accessories for attaching a trailer, camper, etc.

