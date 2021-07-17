Hornby (LON:HRN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hornby PLC (LON:HRN) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 49.40 ($0.65). Hornby shares last traded at GBX 46.50 ($0.61), with a volume of 42,918 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 52.67. The company has a market capitalization of £77.62 million and a PE ratio of 58.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34.

Hornby Company Profile (LON:HRN)

Hornby PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and distribution of hobby and interactive products. It offers products under various categories, including train sets, locomotives, train packs, wagons and wagon packs, coaches and coach packs, parts and spares, power and control products, building accessory packs, track pieces and extension packs, tradition analogue control, digital command control, software products, people and animals products, and paints and weathering powders.

