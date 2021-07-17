Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 43.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,791 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Hostess Brands were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TWNK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 584,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,558,000 after purchasing an additional 30,254 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 197,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 14,337 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 57,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 11,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $4,177,000.

In related news, insider Andrew Wilson Jacobs sold 166,797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $2,662,080.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,647,870. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWNK opened at $16.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.04. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.67 and a 52-week high of $17.23.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $265.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.74 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 6.65%. Hostess Brands’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.60.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, frozen retail products, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

