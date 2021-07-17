HRT Financial LP Acquires 60,878 Shares of Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR)

HRT Financial LP grew its position in shares of Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) by 117.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,878 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Cloudera were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLDR. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudera during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudera during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudera during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudera during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudera during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloudera alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on CLDR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cloudera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JMP Securities cut shares of Cloudera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Cloudera currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

In other news, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 394,383 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total transaction of $8,443,740.03. Also, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 14,323 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $226,160.17. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,314,154.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 587,058 shares of company stock worth $11,325,967 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLDR stock opened at $15.80 on Friday. Cloudera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.34 and a 12-month high of $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.65.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $224.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.29 million. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 16.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Cloudera Profile

Cloudera, Inc engages in the provision of data management and analytics software solutions. It operates through Subscription, and Services segments. It offers data hub, data warehouse, machine learning, dataflow, and Hortonworks data platform.The company was founded by Amr A. Awadallah, Christophe Bisciglia, Michael Olson and Jeffrey Hammerbacher in June 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.