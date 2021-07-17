HRT Financial LP Invests $1.39 Million in Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC)

HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 43,814 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 136.6% during the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,450 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,040,000 after acquiring an additional 91,467 shares during the last quarter. Governors Lane LP purchased a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the first quarter worth approximately $1,545,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 33.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 60,208 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 15,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 7.2% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,543,528 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,100,000 after purchasing an additional 103,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MIC opened at $38.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.14. Macquarie Infrastructure Co. has a 1-year low of $24.47 and a 1-year high of $41.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.52.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.12. Macquarie Infrastructure had a positive return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 97.74%. The company had revenue of $264.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Macquarie Infrastructure Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Barclays increased their price target on Macquarie Infrastructure from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Macquarie Infrastructure Company Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation invests in infrastructure and infrastructure-like businesses that provide services to corporations, government agencies and individual customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other.

