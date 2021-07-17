HRT Financial LP Makes New $1.47 Million Investment in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,264 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,470,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 142.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 4,797 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 11.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,518,000 after acquiring an additional 7,149 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,529 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 83,670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,528,000 after acquiring an additional 14,945 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,722,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Installed Building Products news, Director Michael H. Thomas sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total transaction of $245,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,179,367.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael H. Thomas sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.79, for a total transaction of $309,475.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,645.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,712 shares of company stock valued at $11,542,667. 20.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.09.

Shares of Installed Building Products stock opened at $111.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.38. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.90 and a twelve month high of $140.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $437.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.45 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 42.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.65%.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

