HRT Financial LP Purchases 368,294 Shares of Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS)

HRT Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) by 84.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 803,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 368,294 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP owned approximately 0.27% of Genius Brands International worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GNUS. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Genius Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Genius Brands International by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new position in Genius Brands International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Genius Brands International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Genius Brands International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 12.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNUS opened at $1.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.76. Genius Brands International, Inc. has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $3.12.

Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.06 million during the quarter. Genius Brands International had a negative net margin of 14,702.37% and a negative return on equity of 86.89%.

Genius Brands International Company Profile

Genius Brands International, Inc, a content and brand management company, creates and licenses multimedia content for toddlers to tweens worldwide. The company offers Rainbow Rangers, an animated series about the adventures of seven magical girls; Llama Llama, an animated series; SpacePop is a music and fashion driven animated property; Thomas Edison's Secret Lab, a STEM-based comedy adventure series; and Warren Buffet's Secret Millionaire's Club, an animated series for kids.

