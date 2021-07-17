HRT Financial LP Takes $1.42 Million Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 8,248 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Peconic Partners LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 260.0% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter valued at $38,000. 69.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.87, for a total transaction of $357,388.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,002,021.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.74, for a total value of $1,370,180.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 597,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,969,134.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,274 shares of company stock worth $6,228,147. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TROW shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.08.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $203.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $195.08. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.58 and a 52 week high of $212.41.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 41.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous special dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

