HSBC Boosts Vale (NYSE:VALE) Price Target to $27.00

Vale (NYSE:VALE) had its target price upped by research analysts at HSBC from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. HSBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.34% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on VALE. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Vale in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Vale from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $18.30 price target on shares of Vale in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.53.

Shares of VALE stock opened at $22.07 on Thursday. Vale has a 1 year low of $10.29 and a 1 year high of $23.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $113.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.03.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.04. Vale had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 49.76%. The company had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.52 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vale will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vale during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Vale by 388.5% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Vale during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Vale by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Vale during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

