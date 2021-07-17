HSBC (LON:HSBA) Given a GBX 480 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 480 ($6.27) price target on HSBC (LON:HSBA) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on HSBA. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group set a GBX 450 ($5.88) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.14) target price on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HSBC to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 440 ($5.75) in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 457.42 ($5.98).

LON:HSBA opened at GBX 403.25 ($5.27) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £82.37 billion and a PE ratio of 18.93. HSBC has a one year low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a one year high of GBX 462.55 ($6.04). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 433.75.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

