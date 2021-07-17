Humankind US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:HKND) Shares Down 0.4%

Humankind US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:HKND)’s share price was down 0.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $27.44 and last traded at $27.44. Approximately 392 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 27,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.56.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.43.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Humankind US Stock ETF stock. Humankind Investments LLC bought a new position in Humankind US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:HKND) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,756,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,882,000. Humankind US Stock ETF makes up 33.5% of Humankind Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Humankind Investments LLC owned about 70.13% of Humankind US Stock ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

