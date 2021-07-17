Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hummingbird Resources PLC (LON:HUM) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 21.50 ($0.28). Hummingbird Resources shares last traded at GBX 21 ($0.27), with a volume of 492,503 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on HUM shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 35 ($0.46) price objective on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Hummingbird Resources from GBX 23 ($0.30) to GBX 24 ($0.31) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

The firm has a market cap of £82.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 21.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.64.

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It principally holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in southern Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

