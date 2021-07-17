HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) Short Interest Up 102.6% in June

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, a growth of 102.6% from the June 15th total of 922,800 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 407,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCM. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in HUTCHMED by 182.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in HUTCHMED by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in HUTCHMED by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 7,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of HUTCHMED during the fourth quarter worth about $374,000. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCM stock traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.51. 357,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 825,818. HUTCHMED has a 52 week low of $23.67 and a 52 week high of $40.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of -43.90 and a beta of 1.09.

HCM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on HUTCHMED from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

HUTCHMED Company Profile

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

