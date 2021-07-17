HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) Short Interest Up 102.6% in June

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, a growth of 102.6% from the June 15th total of 922,800 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 407,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCM. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in HUTCHMED by 182.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in HUTCHMED by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in HUTCHMED by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 7,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of HUTCHMED during the fourth quarter worth about $374,000. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
HCM stock traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.51. 357,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 825,818. HUTCHMED has a 52 week low of $23.67 and a 52 week high of $40.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of -43.90 and a beta of 1.09.
HUTCHMED Company Profile
HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.
