Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hycroft Mining is a US-based, gold and silver producer operating the Hycroft mine located in the world-class mining region of Northern Nevada. The Hycroft mine features one of the largest gold/silver deposits in the world with a low-capital, low-cost process and a 34-year mine life. “

NASDAQ HYMC traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.24. 596,724 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,875. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.31. Hycroft Mining has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $16.17.

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $19.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.10 million. Equities analysts forecast that Hycroft Mining will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Stieber sold 12,914 shares of Hycroft Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total value of $47,394.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Highbridge Capital Management sold 106,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.76, for a total value of $293,112.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,498,369 shares of company stock valued at $5,242,483. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HYMC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hycroft Mining by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 147,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 59,329 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Hycroft Mining by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 13,492 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Hycroft Mining by 8,895.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 15,301 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Hycroft Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Hycroft Mining by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 19,460 shares during the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hycroft Mining

Hycroft Mining Holding Corp. engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and silver properties. The company was founded on August 28, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

