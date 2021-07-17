IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $166.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “IAC/InterActiveCorp. builds companies. It operates Vimeo, Dotdash and Care.com, among many others, and also has majority ownership ANGI Homeservices, which includes HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List and Handy. IAC Holding Inc. is headquartered in New York City. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $270.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $276.00 to $193.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $276.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $255.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $253.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $224.00.

IAC/InterActiveCorp stock opened at $135.11 on Tuesday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52 week low of $74.67 and a 52 week high of $179.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $169.70. The company has a market cap of $11.26 billion and a PE ratio of 13.57.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $3.95. The firm had revenue of $876.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.49) EPS. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 27.1% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 77.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 15,814 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.3% in the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,183,000. 86.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

