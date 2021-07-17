Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Upgraded at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Iberdrola from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Iberdrola from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup reissued a sell rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Iberdrola from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iberdrola presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Iberdrola alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:IBDRY opened at $48.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $77.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.44. Iberdrola has a 12-month low of $46.94 and a 12-month high of $61.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Iberdrola had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $12.16 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Iberdrola will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.8297 per share. This represents a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Iberdrola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.40%.

Iberdrola Company Profile

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, nuclear, and biomass, as well as through installation of batteries.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Iberdrola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iberdrola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.