IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Holdings Decreased by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,700 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in IBEX were worth $5,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in IBEX by 3.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 782,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,218,000 after purchasing an additional 29,729 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in IBEX by 236.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 354,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,621,000 after purchasing an additional 248,993 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in IBEX by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 274,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after purchasing an additional 14,930 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in IBEX by 1.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 150,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Wealth Management Partners boosted its position in IBEX by 0.7% during the first quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 136,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. 23.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBEX opened at $21.00 on Friday. IBEX Limited has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.19 million and a PE ratio of 18.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. IBEX had a positive return on equity of 33.09% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $108.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.62 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IBEX Limited will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IBEX. Zacks Investment Research raised IBEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of IBEX in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.38.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

