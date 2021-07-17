Iconic Token (ICNQ) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $700.00

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. Iconic Token has a market capitalization of $2.55 million and approximately $700.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Iconic Token coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000813 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Iconic Token has traded 22% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003177 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00038436 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.51 or 0.00103197 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.65 or 0.00144914 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,414.88 or 0.99717547 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002840 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003178 BTC.

Iconic Token Coin Profile

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,957,313 coins. The official website for Iconic Token is iconicholding.com/icnq-token . Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab . The official message board for Iconic Token is medium.com/@iconicholding

Buying and Selling Iconic Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using US dollars.

