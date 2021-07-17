Idena Market Capitalization Tops $4.29 Million (IDNA)

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded 21.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. In the last seven days, Idena has traded 25.2% higher against the US dollar. Idena has a market cap of $4.29 million and approximately $69,724.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Idena coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0940 or 0.00000300 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003197 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00038034 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.52 or 0.00100691 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.39 or 0.00145005 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00020216 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Idena Profile

Idena (IDNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 71,416,367 coins and its circulating supply is 45,635,961 coins. The official website for Idena is idena.io . The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Idena is medium.com/@idena.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Idena Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idena should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Idena using one of the exchanges listed above.

