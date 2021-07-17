iExec RLC Market Cap Hits $200.95 Million (RLC)

iExec RLC (CURRENCY:RLC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. One iExec RLC coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.51 or 0.00007899 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded down 16% against the dollar. iExec RLC has a total market cap of $200.95 million and approximately $10.29 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

iExec RLC Profile

iExec RLC (RLC) is a coin. Its launch date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 coins and its circulating supply is 80,070,793 coins. iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec . The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec . iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iEx_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for iExec RLC is /r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RLC is an Ethereum-based token used in the iEx.ec, a blockchain-based distributed cloud computing platform. Developers can rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique marketplace on the Ethereum blockchain. The RLC token allows users to rent servers, data and applications to execute their distributed applications. “

iExec RLC Coin Trading

