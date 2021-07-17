ImageCoin (IMG) Price Hits $0.0241 on Exchanges

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded up 8.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. ImageCoin has a total market capitalization of $272,424.36 and approximately $131,667.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ImageCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0241 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ImageCoin has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 39.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 52.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000046 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000039 BTC.

ImageCoin Coin Profile

ImageCoin is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 11,305,057 coins. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty . The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ImageCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

