IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Imara Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from rare inherited genetic disorders of haemoglobin. The company’s product pipeline consists of IMR-687, which are in clinical stage. Imara Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on IMARA from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

NASDAQ IMRA opened at $5.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.70. IMARA has a twelve month low of $5.42 and a twelve month high of $36.00.

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.26. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IMARA will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 1,666,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,996.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 39.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in IMARA by 495.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in IMARA by 138.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in IMARA by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of IMARA during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of IMARA during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. 62.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IMARA

IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, an oral, once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

