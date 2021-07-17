IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Stake Lowered by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,625 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC owned 0.19% of IMAX worth $2,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in IMAX by 11,150.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 11,262 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in IMAX in the first quarter worth $270,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IMAX in the first quarter worth $278,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in IMAX by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 16,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S. Muoio & CO. LLC bought a new stake in IMAX in the fourth quarter worth $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Get IMAX alerts:

Shares of IMAX opened at $16.79 on Friday. IMAX Co. has a 52 week low of $10.50 and a 52 week high of $25.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.15.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. IMAX had a negative net margin of 77.57% and a negative return on equity of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $38.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.87 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that IMAX Co. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IMAX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush raised shares of IMAX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of IMAX from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $19.60 to $18.60 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of IMAX from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.01.

In related news, insider Megan Colligan sold 10,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $254,233.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $910,545.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Ian Weissman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,733 shares in the company, valued at $280,126. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; digital projection systems; a digital theater control systems; and a digital audio systems.

Recommended Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX).

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.